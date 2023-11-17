Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $40.17

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Viasat stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. Viasat has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.35.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
