Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target at $1,723.50

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,723.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STJPF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.42) to GBX 1,300 ($15.96) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.10) to GBX 1,063 ($13.05) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place Company Profile

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $15.21.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

