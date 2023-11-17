Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target at $12.70

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

