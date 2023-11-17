Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $25.00

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,425,000 after buying an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 476,481 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,355,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

