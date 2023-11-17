Analysts Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Price Target at $46.43

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DQ. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Trading Down 4.1 %
NYSE DQ opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $56.98.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
