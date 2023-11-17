Analysts Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Price Target at $46.43

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DQ. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Daqo New Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DQ opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.