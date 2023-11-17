Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $34.89

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.89.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

