Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $37.75

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.
AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.
NYSE AGR opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $44.77.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
