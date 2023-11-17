Analysts Issue Forecasts for LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million.
Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
