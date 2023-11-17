AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $103.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after acquiring an additional 82,690 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 21,523.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

