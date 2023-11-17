AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AMETEK by 48.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,385 shares of company stock worth $5,815,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $153.98 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.03. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

