Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $344.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

