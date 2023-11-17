American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

American States Water Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

Institutional Trading of American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.