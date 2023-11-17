American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

American National Bankshares stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American National Bankshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,902 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,021,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.