American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
