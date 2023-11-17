ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $367.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.41. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Braidwell LP increased its position in ALX Oncology by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 991,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 395,248 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ALX Oncology by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 180,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

