AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALA. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.
AltaGas Stock Down 0.7 %
AltaGas stock opened at C$27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.22. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total transaction of C$1,450,449.60. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total value of C$1,450,449.60. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 54.63%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
