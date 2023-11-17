Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.00.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
