Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $42,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALNY opened at $168.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $242.97.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
