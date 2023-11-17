Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $121.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,328,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

