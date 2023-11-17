Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $203.12 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

