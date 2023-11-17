Akero Therapeutics’ (AKRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $802.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.73.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $31,814.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,679.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,583.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $3,170,419. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,065,000 after purchasing an additional 537,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,383,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.