Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

