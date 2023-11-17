Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $116.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.57.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $448,154. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

