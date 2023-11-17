AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Head-To-Head Comparison

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth -13.68% 4.09% 1.65% Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 1 2 3 0 2.33 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AdaptHealth and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 67.01%. Given AdaptHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $2.97 billion 0.38 $69.32 million ($3.42) -2.42 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 9.07

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. AdaptHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

