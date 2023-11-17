7,702 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of XOP stock opened at $136.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.12. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $114.16 and a 52 week high of $157.31. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

