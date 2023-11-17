760 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

