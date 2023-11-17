22,846 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.
nVent Electric Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
nVent Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than nVent Electric
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How to Invest in Energy
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.