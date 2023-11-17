22,486 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,494 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $1,395,176. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

