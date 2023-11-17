1ST Source Bank Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 509,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $151.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.02. The firm has a market cap of $437.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

