15,018 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $64.38 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.