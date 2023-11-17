109,226 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $53.24 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

