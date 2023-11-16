Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $248.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $231.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.99. Workday has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -482.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP increased its position in Workday by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

