Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $763.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 15,643 shares of company stock worth $341,817 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

