Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.36.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

