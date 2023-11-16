Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1,635.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 68.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 408,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after buying an additional 165,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $381.88 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $406.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

