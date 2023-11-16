W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

