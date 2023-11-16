Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and traded as low as $4.87. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 20,930 shares trading hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

