Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $36.33 Average PT from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
NASDAQ VIR opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $31.55.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
