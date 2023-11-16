Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $573.29

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 573.29 ($7.04) and traded as low as GBX 556.55 ($6.83). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.00), with a volume of 143,209 shares trading hands.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 500.97 and a quick ratio of 247.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 573.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 582.15.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

