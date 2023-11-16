Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,750. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $237.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.81 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

