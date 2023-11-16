Venture Manageme Institutional Sells 151,741 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 151,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $236,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,245,163 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venture Manageme Institutional also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Venture Manageme Institutional sold 64,196 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $90,516.36.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Honest by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 100,362 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,545,938 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

