Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VREX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

VREX opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $777.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,737,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76,727 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

