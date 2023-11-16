UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of UWM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UWMC

UWM Price Performance

UWM Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $534.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. UWM has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $6.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 40,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UWM in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 807.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.