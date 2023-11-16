Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

