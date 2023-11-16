Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.46.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Health Services Stock Performance
UHS opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Universal Health Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Health Services
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.