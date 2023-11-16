United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of United Rentals worth $59,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $479.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.00 and a 200-day moving average of $424.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

