UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $19.84 Average PT from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,977,200. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. UiPath has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

