UBS Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $70.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.29.

ANF opened at $69.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $123,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,544 shares of company stock worth $13,236,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

