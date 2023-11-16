UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $18.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. UBS Group has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 194,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

