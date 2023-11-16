Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $963,750.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $54.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

