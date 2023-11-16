True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TNT.UN. National Bankshares downgraded True North Commercial REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

TSE TNT.UN opened at C$1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$121.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.34. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.55%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -428.57%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

