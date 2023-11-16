Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Truist Financial

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNL. Barclays reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Travel + Leisure from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

